A part of the team.blue Group and European hosting and cloud solutions provider, team.blue Denmark announced that the company has selected Ciena‘s Waveserver Ai platform will be the foundation for the company’s WAN-ring. It will provide point-to-point metro data center interconnect between sites.

Capacity up to 2.4 Tb/s in a single rack unit

Ciena’s platform is capable of delivering up to 2.4 Tb/s in a single rack unit to tackle large scalability challenges. Intuitive to install and easy to operate, Waveserver Ai utilizes a familiar operational toolset and can be managed through industry-standard open APIs and data models.

The platform’s compact design helps reduce real estate costs while providing the capacity needed to support surging bandwidth demands in the metro. Jean David Fabre, Director of Datacenter Connectivity Solutions at Ciena said,

« Cloud and content providers across the globe are investing in their DCI capabilities to increase network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enable highly resilient connectivity at the edge of their network. Rolling out Ciena’s Waverserver Ai platform allows team.blue Denmark to provide cutting-edge services. »