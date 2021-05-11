Telefónica has signed an agreement with Asterion Industrial Partners, an independent investment management firm, for the contribution of four data centers currently owned by the Telefonica Groupto Nabiax, Colocation and Housing service provider. The agreement includes a long-term housing services agreement that will enable Telefónica Group to maintain intact its commercial offer and leadership in connectivity and cloud services.

Developing commercial cooperation with Nabiax

As a result of this contribution, Telefónica Infra will receive a 20% stake in Nabiax, establishing an important strategic partnership with the company’s current shareholder, Asterion and its co-investors, who retain the remaining 80% of the share capital.

The agreement allows Telefónica to crystallize the value of its infrastructure assets while preserving intact Telefónica’s commercial positioning, client relationships and leadership in cloud, hosting and housing services provided to corporate customers.

Furthermore, Nabiax and Telefónica will continue developing their existing commercial cooperation and will explore new joint business opportunities, such as new services, edge computing and data center automation.

See more Network/Internet News