Telia Carrier is expanding access to its global IP backbone with an additional Point of Presence in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The new PoP, located in Smartdc, connects into the Amsterdam network and via a separate link directly to Brussels. The Smartdc data center in Rotterdam is the largest in the South Holland province.

120 cities in 35 countries

With the partnership, Smartdc can now provide its customers with direct access to one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones, spanning more than 120 cities in 35 countries worldwide. The 100GE enabled PoP in Rotterdam marks the first Telia Carrier expansion in the Netherlands outside the Amsterdam metro area where the company already has 12 PoPs. It will facilitate access to Telia Carrier’s AS1299 network with full redundancy, with direct connections to both Amsterdam and Brussels. Christoph Lannert, Head of EMEA Sales, Telia Carrier, said,

“Digital transformation is evolving at lightning speed and as a leading global Tier 1 carrier, we are at the center of it. Following the events of 2020, we are seeing unprecedented growth in demand and multi-regional presence is more important than ever. We continue to expand our network worldwide and are moving ever closer to the edge, serving a wide range of industries with mission-critical connectivity. Our new PoP at Smartdc in Rotterdam is a perfect example of this”

