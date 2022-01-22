Telia Carrier unveiled its new brand, Arelion, reinforcing the company’s goal to provide premium global connectivity services. Arelion connects networks spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, with over 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints, connecting 125 countries. The company stated that Arelion stands for world-class customer care and premium global connectivity.

70,000 km of optical fiber

For 30 years, Telia Carrier built AS1299, an internet backbone that powers almost 65% of all internet routes. With its experienced executive team, technical experts, and global service managers, the company fixes 80% of customer issues at the first line for an effortless experience and high customer satisfaction.

As a new independent company backed by Polhem Infra, an investment company jointly owned by some of the largest Swedish Pension Funds, the company will focus on keeping the world connected for a brighter and more sustainable future. The company also aims to expand its global network to provide network connectivity. Its goal is to remain focused on growth through market enablement, cost, and speed. Staffan Göjeryd, CEO of Arelion said,

« We live in the age of connectivity where people and businesses interact in real-time, all the time, wherever they are. As we move forward as Arelion, one thing that won’t change is the core of our business: the people, our customers, and partners that bring us together. Arelion will continue to support the mission that has resulted in 30 plus years of success and will continue to execute on our mission to connect the world to a brighter future and deliver the highest quality of services to our customers. That’s all possible thanks to our investors at Polhem Infra, who share the same focus and vision for us. »

