Telstra announced that the company will increase bandwidth capacity on its trans-Pacific subsea cables; opening two new points-of-presence (PoPs) in the U.S. to expand its network infrastructure. The company announced the addition of 1.5 terabytes of capacity on multiple subsea cables from the U.S. West Coast to Asia-Pacific will meet the demand from Telstra’s U.S.-based customers and partners needing to carry data, content, and IP to and from the region.

35% increase in traffic

The company has seen up to a 35 percent increase in traffic overall on its international network as well as a shift from 10G to 100G services. The demand increase is particularly concentrated in areas of the U.S. with large concentrations of technology, media, content delivery, and enterprise businesses. The new PoPs in Hillsboro and Los Angeles will support increasing bandwidth requirements. Telstra also launched PoPs in Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, and Dallas and a new sales office in Chicago. These latest additions bring the company’s total number of PoPs in the U.S. to 21.