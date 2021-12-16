Telstra is expanding the network infrastructure in the U.S. The company is almost tripling its footprint at a data center in Ashburn, Virginia, which Telstra’s long-time partner, Equinix, manages. Increased capacity at the facility will add new points of presence for global connectivity, enhance network resiliency, and bring the total in the U.S. over 30 nodes.

Extra layers of network resiliency

With the upgrade, the company continues to support its customers in the country with network investments and new points of presence. Telstra’s Ashburn expansion adds extra network resiliency layers to ensure stable connectivity during natural disasters or network intrusions.

The facility, managed by Equinix, is focused on providing low-latency connectivity to and from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Telstra’s third core node on the U.S. East Coast will be completed in early 2022. The company also announced its plans to add over 70 Tbps of capacity across its international network by June 2022.

Nicholas Collins, president of Telstra Americas talked about Telstra’s Ashburn expansion,

« When it comes to network expansion, our goal is to meet people where they are. Demand for international connections beyond the tri-state New York area and along the entire Northeast Corridor is growing. This Ashburn upgrade and the network capabilities it supports will greatly benefit the region’s expanding business and technology communities, as well as satisfy growing consumer demand for network connectivity. »

