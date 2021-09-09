The 2Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report by Dell’Oro Group shows that the worldwide Campus Switch market revenue surged in 2Q 2021, growing 15 percent year-over-year. A robust performance was seen in 4Q 2018 when Cisco initiated its Catalyst 9K refresh cycle.

Surpassing pre-pandemic levels

The year-over-year growth was broad-based across nearly all vendors, including those with high exposure to the low-end market. Despite the robust growth, supply constraints impacted to some degree certain products and vendors. A more pronounced impact may manifest in the second half of the year, according to the report.

Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group, said,

“Although a favorable comparison with the year-ago period may have played a role in this rebound, it is very encouraging to see broad-based growth across all major regions; enterprises of all sizes (from large to small); and nearly all industry verticals, including those that have been hit hard by the pandemic such the hospitality sector. This is an improvement from the prior quarter where the recovery has been driven mostly by government stimulus that benefited mainly the public sector.”

In addition to a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, the report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers’ revenue, ports shipped, and average selling prices for varied switches (100 Mbps, 1 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments.

See more Network/Internet News