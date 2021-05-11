The Linux Foundation and the Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance (NGMN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for formal collaboration regarding end-to-end 5G and beyond. NGMN’s mission is to provide impactful industry guidance to achieve innovative and affordable mobile telecommunication services for the end-user, placing a particular focus on mastering the route to green future networks, as well as on 6G and the continuous support of 5G’s full implementation.

Continuous support of 5G’s full implementation

Creating and providing open, scalable building blocks for operators and service providers is critical to the industry adoption of 5G and beyond. Therefore, the collaboration between NGMN and the Linux Foundation will focus on end-to-end 5G architecture and beyond 5G. Specific areas of alignment may include sustainability, network automation and network autonomy based on Artificial Intelligence, security, edge cloud, virtualization, disaggregation, cloud-native, and service-based architecture, to name a few.

Anita Doehler, CEO, NGMN Alliance, said,

“We very much look forward to a mutually inspiring and beneficial collaboration with The Linux Foundation. Open Source is gaining increasing relevance for the strategic topics of our Work Programmes such as Mastering the Route to Disaggregation, Green Future Networks and 6G. We are delighted to partner with The Linux Foundation to jointly drive our mission for the benefit of the global ecosystem.”

The Linux Foundation’s vision of harmonizing open source software with open standards has been in effect for several years, including collaborations with ETSI, TMF, MEF, GSMA, the O-RAN Alliance, and more. NGMN also maintains long-standing co-operations with all of these organizations.

See more Network/Internet News