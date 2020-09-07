Verisign published the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief. It shows that the second quarter of 2020 closed with 370.1 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs). This means an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Domain name registrations have grown 4.3 percent year over year.

The .com domain name reached 148.7 million domain name registrations

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 162.1 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, compared to the first quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the .com domain name base reached 148.7 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base reached 13.4 million domain name registrations.

Verisign is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure. The company enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names for more than 23 years.

