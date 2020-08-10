TikTok is planning to build a data center in Ireland that will cost $500 million and store European users’ videos, messages and other information generated by the video-sharing app. TikTok’s new data center will go into operation in 18 to 24 months to house European user details.

Carrying out the data from USA

The Chinese version of the app, Douyin, holds its records within mainland China. According to the company, TikTok keeps all its user data separate and does not give the Chinese government access. TikTok Director of Public Policy for Europe Theo Bertram said that it was a symbol of our long-term commitment to Europe, and he thought that was an important message for its users and its creators at that time.

The Chinese-owned social video-sharing app enables users to shoot, edit, and share 15-second videos jazzed up with filters, music, animation, special effects, and more. It differs from the other video-sharing video apps by combining artificial intelligence with the growth of mobile internet to revolutionize the way people consume and receive information.