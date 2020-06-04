TNS announced that the company is now offering a combination of managed hosting, colocation, and connectivity options which utilize the TNSXpress Layer 1 single-hop architecture that is up to 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures. TNS also offers traders access to a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint, over 2,800 financial community endpoints, and more than 60 exchanges around the world. With this development, TNS also provides the Xetra Enhanced Order Book Interface (EOBI) feed.

Zero packet loss

TNS also reported that its North American backbone network recorded zero packet loss during the highest market data volume periods it has ever seen. TNS also stated that the company has spent the past year shoring up its network with acquisitions and upgrades. Tom Lazenga, TNS’ Vice President of Global Sales said,