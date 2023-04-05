TOWARDEX, a Boston-based network provider specializing in data center interconnections, high-bandwidth fiber optic communications, and operator of the Massachusetts Internet Exchange (MASS IX), announces a new partnership with Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Evocative BOS1 clients in Boston benefit from the addition of TOWARDEX as a new carrier at the data center, gaining direct access to MASS IX with over 66 network peering partners and its newly built underground telecommunications conduit system known as the Hub Express System.TOWARDEX offers substantially increased network carrier options in the greater Boston/New England market.

Data center and colocation interconnection capabilities

The company’s high-bandwidth fiber optic network provides data center and colocation interconnection capabilities, including the MASS IX and the Hub Express System, a fiber optic corridor that provides a hyperscale network of underground conduits to accommodate installations of more than 135 additional fiber optic cables by telecommunications carriers.

Evocative operates a global network of 20 carrier and cloud-neutral data centers, including colocation facilities in 11 U.S. markets and global Points of Presence (PoPs). Evocative’s Boston data center, BOS1, provides mission-critical services to support its customers in New England’s largest city.

James Jun, chief operating officer of TOWARDEX said,

« We are pleased to expand the TOWARDEX ecosystem to Evocative BOS1, enabling their clients with our fiber network services along with direct access to the hundreds of networks and ISPs available through our IX and massive conduit system. When our market succeeds, we succeed. Partnering with a company that shares in our collaborative vision of bringing faster and easier accessibility to Boston’s Internet and data center communities is an ideal outcome. »

Gavin Schoch, general manager of TWDX Infrastructure said,

« The Hub Express System is a revolutionary utility project for Boston’s interconnected data center communities, and partnering with Evocative is a natural fit. We’ve created an open access utility environment that allows easy entry into Boston’s leading and world-class data centers for all telecommunications providers, while expanding capacity and increasing business opportunities for network providers. »

Steve Rubin, vice president of network engineering at Evocative said,

« Providing a greater diversity of carriers and connections to our Evocative client base is of the utmost priority. We are aligned with TOWARDEX in their vision of building for the future and are excited about what this partnership means for our Boston based customers. »