Many surveys indicate that people use ad-blockers because adds are annoying and disruptive. Daniel Page, Director of Business Development at search engine optimization focused hosting provider ASEOHosting, said that people were frustrated with advertising, and rightly so.

Ads interrupt the user experience

He commented on the views of advertisers to ad blocking, saying:

“As much as some advertisers and publishers might complain about the damage ad blocking has done to their bottom line, they’ve made their own bed in that regard. They spent years ignoring the writing on the wall, more concerned with short-term profits than long-term sustainability.”

Page thinks intrusive ads interrupt the user experience, malicious payloads transmitted through poorly-policed ad networks, targeting based on misappropriated user data, and the sheer volume of irrelevant sales-focused content on the web.

“Advertisers cannot complain that their intrusive, outdated business model is no longer viable. Especially when most web users would actually be willing to turn off their ad blocking software if presented with unobtrusive, relevant, vetted ads,” he continued.

Users prefer ad-filter instead of ad-blocking

Page pointed out the results of a 2016 Hubspot survey. According to this survey, 83 percent of respondents said that not all ads were bad, but that it was the really obnoxious ones that were the problem. Moreover, 77 percent of respondents indicated that they wanted a way to ad-filter instead of ad-blocking entirely. The first reason for using an ad blocker is to find ads annoying.

Page underlined that ad blockers have never been the problem:

“We’re two months into 2020, and it’s baffling to me that more people haven’t clued in. If ads could be made less invasive, dangerous, and obtrusive, fewer people would block them.”

To solve this problem, Page quoted Andrew Essex. In an interview, Andrew Essex said that “we should see advertisements add value to content rather than interrupt it”, regarding the future of advertising. According to Essex, content marketing and alternative revenue models will be important for online advertising near future. To sum up, Page’s opinions tell that traditional online advertising models should change.