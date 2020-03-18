Trintech announced the investment in a data center in the German market. The company aims to meet the growing customer demands of its financial solutions in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions.

Rapid adoption to EMEA region

As a part of Trintech’s hyper-converged private cloud platform strategy, this investment means expansion of the company in the German market for a connection to a worldwide edge network. Derick Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer at Trintech said:

“We are seeing rapid adoption and expansion of both Trintech’s large enterprise and mid-market solutions in the EMEA region. We have a continued focus on our customers’ needs and experience with our solutions, and this investment reinforces our commitment to ensuring a best-in-class experience wherever our customers are global.”

With the aim of providing best-in-class security, redundancy, and performance, Trintech has partnered with Rackspace and Amazon for its German data center. Additionally, Trintech has an ongoing investment to expand its portfolio of financial solutions. to meet the needs of any organization, from start-up to large enterprise.