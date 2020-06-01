Tucows announced the appointment of Corinne Schmid as Vice President of Marketing. Corinne Schmid will manage marketing and demand generation efforts for all businesses under the Tucows’ wholesale domains umbrella including OpenSRS, Enom and Ascio.

To strengthen marketing strategy

Schmid has 25 years of experience leading marketing and other efforts in business-to-business software, software as a service (SaaS) and cloud deployment. Prior to this, she worked as VP Marketing for ScribbleLive, a marketing and advertising company.

David Woroch, Executive Vice President, Domains, said,

“We are thrilled to have Corinne join Tucows as an established leader in the cloud and SaaS space. She’s not only a gifted marketer and leader, but she’s also the perfect person to take the Tucows wholesale domains business on stage as a noted speaker and evangelist.”

As VP, Marketing for Domains at Tucows, she will be responsible to build an even stronger marketing function and team for the wholesale domain businesses.