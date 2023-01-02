Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk closed its Sacramento data center, causing issues globally with the service.

The social media platform suffered a partial outage, which Elon Musk denied first then announced rolling out backend server architecture changes.

The company also closed its Seattle office on Christmas Eve to cut costs and told employees to work from home.

Twitter closed its Sacramento data center on Christmas Eve to cut costs. Some news sources claimed that the decision caused an outage. According to New York Times reports, closing the Sacramento data center affected a service that is used to deal with illegal and harmful content. To solve the issue, Twitter employees were brought in to work during the holiday break to be able to fix the issues.

Global outage

After the closure of the Sacramento data center, over 10,000 US Twitter users reported issues on Downdetecetor. During the outage, the hashtag #TwitterDown became a trending topic. Elon Musk’s first comment about the situation became “works for me” with a tweet. Shortly after, he posted another tweet that says “Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster.”

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Also, Twitter stopped paying rent for its Seattle office and told employees to work from home. In November, 208 Seattle-based employees were laid off. Most online news sources claim that Elon Musk will continue to cut even further costs soon.