Twitter is finally launching the Blue subscription plan, which has been delayed multiple times.

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to post higher-quality videos, edit their tweets, and possibly send longer tweets.

Twitter’s new subscription plan’s web will cost $8 a month for web sign-ups and $11 per month for iOS sign-ups.

After the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk stated that the verified checkmark will be a paid service for users. The change was delayed multiple times but this weekend Twitter officially announced the new subscription plan. Twitter’s Blue subscription service comes with multiple new features.

4,000-character tweet limit

In a reply, Musk also replied to a tweet and confirmed that the character limit will be increased to 4,000 characters, possibly only for blue subscribers. The plan will cost $8 per month on the web and $11 per month on iOS.

According to the announcement, the subscription will also offer different features. Blue subscribers will be able to edit tweets and upload 1080p videos, along with a reader mode and a blue checkmark. Twitter will also replace the “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts. Twitter also announced that once subscribers change their display name, profile photo, or handle, the blue checkmark will disappear until the accounts are reviewed again.