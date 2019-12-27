Three U.S. Senators and a U.S. Representative have sent a letter to Ethos Capital, Internet Society, and Public Interest Registry about the decision to sell .org to Ethos.

The Internet Society and Public Interest Registry (PIR) announced the sale of the org. registry to an investment firm Ethos Capital last month. This decision shocked the internet industry, and two weeks ago over 400 nonprofit entities and 18,000 individuals have signed on to the letter authored by Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), asking ICANN to halt the sale of .org until changes are made.

A letter with nine questions about censorship

On 23 December, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. sent a letter that includes nine questions about the proposed sale. The questions are about censorship, the potential that .org will move jurisdictions outside the United States.

The other questions are on how prices will be controlled, how the proposed .org stewardship council will work, and if it will have veto power of decisions such as pricing. The Senators and representatives also want the registry transfer request and answers to ICANN’s latest questions to be made public.

