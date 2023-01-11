International Telecommunication Union assessed the extent of the destruction of Ukraine’s communication networks.

The report claims that Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels.

During the first six months of the war, there was considerable damage and destruction to communications infrastructure in more than 10 out of 24 regions of Ukraine.

International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, stated that Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to repair its telecommunications infrastructure. The agency was commissioned in April to assess the impact of networks that are destroyed completely or seized in Ukraine.

First six months

The report only covers the first six months of the war and discovered considerable damage and destruction to communications infrastructure in 10 regions. The report also claims that Russia unilaterally switched Ukrainian dialing codes, which are fixed by the agency, to Russian ones. The agency also detected 1,123 cyber attacks targetting Ukraine.

A Russian official in Geneva declined the allegations and claimed that they were designed to divert attention from unspecified atrocities committed by Ukraine on Russian-occupied territory. The report said,

« Since the beginning of military attacks, with the purpose of using the facilities in its interests and for its own needs, the aggressor either destroyed completely or seized the regular operation of public and private terrestrial telecommunication and critical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied and war-affected territories of Ukraine. »