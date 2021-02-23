Unitas Global unveiled the availability of Unitas Reach, the first global software-defined network (SDN) to offer automated ubiquitous edge access to any cloud location. Unitas Reach is a purpose-built network connecting cloud providers, carrier-neutral data centers, SaaS applications, and edge access networks to form a multi-service global interconnection fabric.

Connectivity options for modern cloud services

This software is built to provide connectivity options that different modern cloud services require with simple integration to traditional enterprise networks. With its presence on six continents, Unitas Reach provides redundant and diverse Internet, IP, Ethernet, and Wave access to distributed applications across any cloud, hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, or private cloud destination.

Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global, said,

“Organizations today need flexible, proven, and secure infrastructure to run their enterprise applications and multi-cloud solutions. With Unitas Reach, our clients achieve cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs.”

Unitas’ edge to everywhere connectivity solutions offer providers and enterprises with automated cloud on-ramps for multi-cloud delivery, high performance managed Internet, direct connectivity to and between multi-cloud platforms, agile and scalable WAN solutions.

See more Network/Internet News