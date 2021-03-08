The UptimeRobot team announced the release of the UptimeRobot March 2021 update. According to the announcement, UptimeRobot is expanding the infrastructure to meet the demand. The company added another block of IPs which will be used to monitor engines in a few months. The company also released the list of UptimeRobot’s IPs for the users who need to whitelist them.

Heartbeat and SSL monitoring

Until recently, the Heartbeat monitor was in public BETA. With the latest release, UptimeRobot managed to improve its reliability and stability. The company also added support for more SSL errors to widen the use of its SSL monitoring and improved the reliability as well.

The company also introduced the UptimeRobot Plesk integration. With the partnership with PagerDuty, the company made its integration more official and more publicly visible on their side as well.

The UptimeRobot team also introduces mobile app updates, including localization support for Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese. The company also aims to add more languages. The company also added a notification on auto-signout and improved the stability and performance.

