The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the patent which is filed 3 years ago to Verisign. According to the official document for patent number 10,686,750, inventors of the patent are Sumit Daryani and Craig Davies. The patent includes a method that users to enter a word and get translations and transliterations for the word and checks the domain availability for those suggestions.
Translations and transliterations
The document also includes languages with non-ASCII characters, which can be registered in .com. Abstract for the patent states,
“Some embodiments provide domain name suggestions based on a user-provided ASCII phrase translated and/or transliterated into any of a number of supported non-English language character sets. To suggest non-English-language domain names, some embodiments parse, translate and transliterate the user-provided ASCII names into domain names that include at least one non-English language character. Moreover, some embodiments determine the DNS registration status of the Punycode corresponding to these non-English domain names and provide the user with the ability to register any that are unregistered.”
