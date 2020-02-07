Domain name registry services and internet infrastructure provider, VeriSign reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

VeriSign and subsidiaries reported revenue of $311 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 1.0 percent from the same quarter last year. Verisign reported net income of $148 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.26 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $182 million and diluted EPS of $1.50 for the same quarter in 2018.

$1.23 billion for 2019

Verisign reported revenue of $1.23 billion for 2019, up 1.4 percent from $1.21 billion in 2018. Verisign reported net income of $612 million and diluted EPS of $5.15 for 2019, compared to net income of $582 million and diluted EPS of $4.75 in 2018. The operating margin for 2019 was 65.5 percent compared to 63.2 percent in 2018.

