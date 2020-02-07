Domain name registry services and internet infrastructure provider, VeriSign reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.
VeriSign and subsidiaries reported revenue of $311 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 1.0 percent from the same quarter last year. Verisign reported net income of $148 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.26 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $182 million and diluted EPS of $1.50 for the same quarter in 2018.
$1.23 billion for 2019
Verisign reported revenue of $1.23 billion for 2019, up 1.4 percent from $1.21 billion in 2018. Verisign reported net income of $612 million and diluted EPS of $5.15 for 2019, compared to net income of $582 million and diluted EPS of $4.75 in 2018. The operating margin for 2019 was 65.5 percent compared to 63.2 percent in 2018.
Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of VeriSign said,
“Focused execution yielded another solid quarter that caps off not only a solid year but a strong decade in which we’ve focused on our core business, expanded the domain name base and returned value to our shareholders. In 2019 we marked more than 22 years of uninterrupted availability of the Verisign DNS for .com and .net.”
