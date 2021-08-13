Verizon Business is expanding its Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution in collaboration with Equinix. This collaboration enables global enterprise and Public Sector customers to connect their MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure, and service providers with automated, same-day connectivity.

Providing agility

Together with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure companyTM, the two companies recognized shifting market demands and worked to expand this solution to meet changing global needs. Now, customers can quickly activate network services, lower access costs, and increased networking agility. The SDI solution is part of the Verizon Business Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) strategy.

Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Verizon Business, said,

“Organizations are seeking more agile ways of working from anywhere on any device. To take advantage of new solutions built on 5G, from real-time data analytics and AI to enhanced security and AR/VR, they need a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable platform that delivers network services in a much more resilient and cloud-centric way than traditional network infrastructures. Equinix is a trusted strategic partner who helps enable our Network-as-a-Service approach to managed services. This SDI expansion provides our customers with the agility they need to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud.”

Verizon and Equinix have worked to enhance Verizon’s capabilities to handle the drastic shift in digital transformation journeys for enterprise and the public sector due to the pandemic with the launch of SDI in 2019. In addition, the service will support Ethernet E-Line and E-LAN wide area networks.

With the investment in agile services and expansion into new markets, both companies enable customers to leverage Verizon’s high-speed network (up to 10 Gbps), coupled with Equinix Fabric.

