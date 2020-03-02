Verizon reported that the test on their live fiber network, the transmission of 800 Gbps of data on a single wavelength, has been completed successfully.

Verizon, along with Ciena and Juniper Networks, succeeds in the test of the transmission of 800 Gbps of data on a single wavelength over its live network. The test verified equipment interoperability from two different suppliers which can quadruple the typical capacity carried on a wavelength. According to Verizon’s announcement, the transmission of the test traffic was between two Juniper Networks QFX 5220 packet platforms across two Ciena 6500 platforms powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics.

To advance connecting layer of fiber

These equipment show the evolution of a more software-driven and automated network with tunable capacity from 200Gbps to 800Gbps per wavelength. The succeed test also shows Verizon’s capability to meet the unpredictable traffic demands.

“In the past, we needed to combine multiple wavelengths to achieve 800 Gbps capacity,” said Kevin N. Smith, Vice President of Technology and Planning for Verizon. According to Smith, this innovation is a preparation for an explosion in data generation from enterprise and consumer 5G applications.

5G will connect billions of devices and moving terabytes of data from new use cases including video streaming, virtual reality, cloud computing, and machine learning and artificial intelligence. Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President of Global Products and Services for Ciena said:

“800G is possible today with our WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology and this live Network trial is remarkable because it shows the progression of capacity and efficiencies. Programmable 200Gbps-800Gbps transmission will allow Verizon to effectively respond to fluctuating user demands by creating a more software-driven, programmable and highly scalable network.”

Verizon aims to advance the connecting layer of fiber as well. The company plans to start deploying this new optical configuration in the fiber network after 2020 June.