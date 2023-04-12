Vivacity Infrastructure Group, a trusted provider of communications infrastructure solutions and services, announces the addition of Jeff Sobotka as its new vice president, government. In this role, Sobotka will oversee the government and municipalities sector activities at Vivacity, focusing on the fiber, wireless, and hybrid broadband infrastructure needs of America’s underserved communities. This includes developing partnerships and opportunities with government agencies, collaborating with state and federal entities for broadband expansion, and providing consultative guidance for maximizing grant funding mechanisms.

25 years of experience

Lynn Refer, president and CEO at Vivacity Infrastructure Group said,

« Jeff couldn’t be more suited for this newly created role. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Jeff on various initiatives during his time as State Broadband Director at the Arizona Commerce Authority, and his experience and ideals align perfectly with our broadband network development activities, both in Arizona and across the U.S. At Vivacity, we’re committed to working alongside counties and municipalities to deliver reliable high-speed internet that connects community broadband partners and residents and narrows the digital divide. »

Before Vivacity, Sobotka was Arizona’s first State Broadband Director at the Arizona Commerce Authority and oversaw the development of the Arizona Broadband Statewide Middle-Mile Strategic Plan that led to more than $100 million in broadband funding by the state in conduit and fiber optic cable on interstate highways. He also managed broadband projects funded by the $100 million Arizona Broadband Development Grant (ABDG), the $3 million Rural Broadband Development Grant (RBDG), and the development of the state’s $1 billion BEAD and Digital Equity preliminary plan submissions. Through his efforts working with a coalition of government, broadband carriers, and non-profit organizations, more than 300,000 Arizona families received Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) subsidy funding, placing Arizona in the Top 10 in terms of total enrollment during Sobotka’s tenure.

Beyond his work with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Sobotka has 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, holding sales, sales leadership, and channel management roles with AT&T, T-Mobile, XO Communications, and Lumen.

Jeff Sobotka, vice president, government at Vivacity said,

« I’m thrilled to be joining Vivacity, working with our customers to maximize their investment potential and deliver meaningful value to fiber and wireless communications infrastructure programs. By supporting governments and municipalities with our fiber-to-the-home, middle-mile and long-haul broadband solutions, we’re enabling telehealth and remote learning and improving public safety while also providing long-term sustainable connectivity for the people within these communities. »