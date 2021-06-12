VMware and Vapor IO announced that they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, which allows developers and service operators to hyper compose grid services on-demand. It aims to simplify and lower the costs of deploying distributed 5G systems and real-time applications by stitching together multiple cloud and edge environments into a unifying framework.

Distributed 5G systems and real-time applications

The Multi-Cloud Services Grid is the first planned implementation of an Open Grid system as envisioned by the Open Grid Alliance. It enables applications to request resources from the grid and then rely on the grid to assemble those resources. Hypercomposing will make it possible to deliver network functions, applications, and services at the moment they are needed.

The Multi-Cloud Services Grid will hyper-compose resources at the precise moment when the application needs to consume them. It is designed to stitch together workloads across a latency-driven edge-to-cloud continuum, enabling highly immersive and real-time applications. Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO said,

“Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid architecture, which connects across markets with Zayo’s dark fiber backbone, gives us the potential to span the continental U.S. and become a platform to engage the full edge-to-core ecosystem. The Vapor IO and VMware teams will deploy bedrock capabilities that serve the entire community, growing opportunities for providers and consumers across the entire stack. We want this to be the catalyst for other organizations to co-create and co-innovate with us, developing the new technologies and go-to-market business models that will enable us to collectively deploy the Open Grid at scale, worldwide.”

