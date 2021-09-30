Custom-built infrastructure solutions provider, Voxility announced that the company has stopped multiple 1 Tbps+ waves of DDoS attacks targeting its customers’ digital infrastructure in Europe and Asia. The attacks took place in July and August of 2021.

1,130 Gbps, 1,040 Gbps, and 1,010 Gbps

Voxility stated that the attacks were coordinated to start with high volumes of traffic and continued with frequent but low-intensity attacks. The attacks followed an unusual pattern and were originated from China. Some of the waves peaked at 1,130 Gbps, 1,040 Gbps, and 1,010 Gbps accompanied by attacks averaging 800-990 Gbps in July and August.

Attacks were made up of volumetric UDP flood, including abnormal UDP packets, DNS amplification, and UDP packets without payload, trying to overwhelm infrastructure ports. The biggest one has targeted a European Cloud Service provider with a peak of 1,130 Gpbs. Maria Sirbu, VP of Corporate Communications at Voxility said,

“The summer of 2021 has seen a significant increase in large DDoS attacks as threat actors continue to exploit new vulnerabilities exposed by the continued rush towards digitalization brought about by COVID-19 pandemic. While the motivations behind these huge attacks are unclear at this point, we have been proactive in deploying automated network solutions that adapt and evolve to manage and instantly mitigate these ever growing attack incidents. During this summer, large 1Tbps+ attacks have become quite the norm, with major DDoS incidents mitigated every two days. As DDoS attacks increase in size and complexity, we are prepared to protect our customers’ services and applications and enable them to benefit from flexible and agile private infrastructure at the edge.”

See more Network/Internet News