The war between Russia and Ukraine caused a lot of service providers to terminate their services in Russia, causing issues while accessing global services. To avoid these problems and government bans, Russian people are installing VPN solutions. Atlas VPN announced that VPN installs in the country were increased by 1,906% in just a few days. The company stated that VPN solutions started gaining popularity when Russia launched the first wave of cyberattacks against Ukraine.

Free subscriptions

Atlas VPN also stated that the company is providing free subscriptions to journalists in Ukraine, who are having problems due to cyberattacks. VPN allows the people of Ukraine to share their information with the rest of the world. On the other hand, Russian people are using VPNs to overcome the government’s bans.

Using VPN services is currently legal in Russia, however, the government is tightening its grip on VPN providers after President Putin signed a bill that outlaws the usage of certain VPNs. Russian federal agency responsible for mass media regulations also sent a notice to VPN providers, requiring them to connect to the Federal State Information System in 2019.