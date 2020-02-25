Harry Potter movie studios Warner Bros. Entertainment has failed to get the domain name Dumbledore.com through a cybersquatting complaint.

Warner Bros. Entertainment is trying to get the domain name Dumbledore.com, the namesake of the lovable Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series by filling a complaint with the National Arbitration Forum. The complaint has separated into two issues, as described by domain name attorney Gerald Levine the man who literally “wrote the book on UDRP“, was the panelist.

Warner Bros.’s trademark

First, Dumbledore is an old dictionary word. J. K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series mentioned that the fictional character’s name was based on this old world. Second, the actual owner of the domain did nothing with the domain against Warner Bros. company or its products when the dispute was filed. It seems that because the domain is an old dictionary word, Warner Bros. has nothing to do with.

Levine wrote: