Wave Business, a fiber optic telecommunications company on the West Coast, announced the construction of Hillsboro Data Center Ring II.

Wave Business will build of Hillsboro Data Center Ring II, a pioneering fiber-optic network in Oregon. The company is expecting to complete the construction in the second quarter of 2020. Ring I and Ring II will connect to 14 existing or planned data centers. They will service together 7 transpacific submarine cable systems. Transpacific destinations involving the submarine cable systems pass through China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Guam, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, and American Samoa. The Philippines and Alaska destinations will be added in 2020, and New Caledonia will be added in 2021.

Providing an efficient, low-cost method

According to the announcement, the two rings will provide an efficient, low-cost method for these cables to cross-connect to each other and to high-capacity wavelength services in major U.S. markets. It makes available for customers to connect any two facilities with dark fiber.

“This will be one of the few places in the world where seven submarine cable systems can be seamlessly accessed through a single protected dark fiber network, allowing any customer in any data center to cross-connect to such dense transpacific capacity,” said Patrick Knorr, EVP, and Chief Commercial Officer, Wave Business.

“This new construction addresses demand for high-count fiber from companies that are building or already own one or more data centers on one of the rings, allowing them to connect facilities, as well as gain access to the transpacific cables,”

he added.

Wave’s network that consists of 20,000+ route miles of fiber can transmit data along the West Coast and across the country.

Source: 1