Westcon has been distributing Infoblox’s networking solutions in Northern Europe since 2018. Now, the global technology distributor Westcon announced that Infoblox has expanded its partnership with Westcon into the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Move into the UK

The success of the partnership in Benelux, Germany, France and the Nordics has built a strong foundation for jointly expanding into new territory.

Ashraf Sheet, Director of Channel for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Infoblox, said,

“We are pleased to continue working alongside Westcon with this move into the UK. We value our partnership given their expertise in our core spaces of DDI networking and security services. We look forward to growing together and helping customers transform their networks to handle the hybrid, multi-cloud environments of the modern enterprise.”

According to Managing Director at Westcon UK&I Antony Byford, this expansion of Infoblox into the UK comes as Westcon demonstrates ongoing success and dedication in other European regions. Their new alliance with Infoblox is one that they highly value and complements our ongoing successes in the cybersecurity channel.

