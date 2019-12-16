Content Delivery Networks are becoming more important because of the requirement of speeding up web site loading times.

While the world is going mobile, Statista reports show that mobiles account for more than half of the global online traffic, including 48 percent of all web page views, 62 percent of all video plays worldwide. Slow page-loading times cause mobile users to leave web sites. So, the mobile networks’ speed is becoming more and more critical. Therefore, also, Content Delivery Networks are essential.

What is the Content Delivery Network (CDN)?

Web page and most of the web content is served using CDNs. A CDN is a system of a geographically distributed group of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content. It provides quick transfer of assets needed for loading Internet content, including HTML pages, javascript files, images, and videos. Furthermore, a CDN also plays an important role in protecting websites against some common malicious attacks, like Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks.

For all over the world, with a CDN, the content only needs to travel between only CDN’s servers location and user location. Normally, the content needs to be transferred between the hosting location and each user location. There are three main reasons to use CDNs for a web site.

Speeding up web site loading times

Thanks to distributing content closer to website visitors by using a nearby CDN server, a CDN can reduce bounce rates. This means to increase the amount of time that people spend on the site. A well-rounded CDN minimizes downtime.

Improve the website SEO

Many major search engines use page-loading time in their formulas for ranking websites. CDNs that speed up content delivery also improves the website SEO. If a web site becomes fast, it means to get indexed faster by Google or another search engine.

Helping to provide security for the infrastructure

A CDN provides DDoS mitigation, makes improvements to security certificates, and comes with other optimizations. A site secured with fresh TLS/SSL certificates will ensure a high standard of authentication, encryption, and integrity.