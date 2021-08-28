Advances optical solutions provider, Windstream Wholesale announced it has begun the initial work to add fiber to three routes on its transport network: New York City to Albany to Montreal; Jacksonville, Florida, to Savannah, Georgia, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tulsa to Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Little Rock, Arkansas. Windstream Wholesale is a sponsor of International Telecoms Week, and representatives will be on hand to discuss the advantages of diverse transport and dark fiber solutions.

Low-latency transport to major data and international hubs

The three routes will provide a rich set of high-bandwidth WAN advantages including low-latency transport to major data and international hubs across the U.S., including in Miami, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Jose. The company also stated that new routes will pull high-count fibers through existing conduits on some spans as well as the construction of some new paths on other segments. Windstream’s recently announced offerings include:

Dark fiber and lit transport services from the Hillsboro, Oregon, ecosystem to Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and points beyond. Diversity options include multiple routes from Hillsboro to Portland to include or avoid the Pittock Block data centers.

Access from the Jacksonville and Boca Raton international cable landing stations to all major U.S. data centers.

Wave services up to 400G, with the first commercial deployment turned up in 2020.

Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale said,

“This is the first time in two years that ITW has been an in-person event, and we are excited to meet face to face with our customers, partners, and peers. We are rapidly expanding our transport network to meet customer demand, and we look forward to discussing how we can provide diverse, high-capacity connections to more key markets than ever before.”

