WordPress announced that the first release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is now available. WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to be released on March 31. WordPress asked developers to test plugins and themes to test the release candidate to eliminate the bugs or compatibility problems before the release. The bugs and problems can be posted to WordPress’s support forums.

WordPress 5.4 Field Guide

WordPress also announced that the WordPress 5.4 Field Guide will be published within the next 24 hours with a more detailed dive into the major changes. Anyone who wants to test the release candidate can download it or try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin to take a more detailed look into the newest version of the internet’s most popular content management system.