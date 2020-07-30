The WordPress team announced that the WordPress 5.5 release candidate is now available. The team also stated that this is an important milestone in the community’s progress toward the final release of WordPress 5.5. Users can test the release candidate via the WordPress Beta Tester plugin or by downloading the release candidate. WordPress 5.5 is slated for release on August 11th and WordPress asked users to test the plugins and themes to avoid any critical vulnerabilities and bugs.

BlockPreview and URLInput components

WordPress also stated that the BlockPreview component automatically scales the content to the available width and adapts its height to its content height in the new version. This will help to improve the rendering of BlockPreview components. But users used to rely on the fixed heights, you should consider checking whether if it is working properly or not.

URLInput component used to have a default value set as true for the autoFocus prop in previous versions. In WordPress 5.5, this prop is set to false by default. Thus, users relying on the auto-focus behavior of the input must explicitly assign autoFocus={ true }.