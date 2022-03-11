The WordPress team has announced the release of WordPress 5.9.2. This version is tagged as a security and maintenance release, so there are no new features. It fixes 3 security flaws in addition to a very simple bug related to live previews of the themes installed.

No information about the security fixes

Some of the web hosting service providers might already have updated your WordPress installation

The update brings the fixes to WordPress versions all way down to 3.7. Since it is a security release, the WordPress team did not provide any information about the security flaws that have been fixed. They might wait some time for people to update their websites before publicly announcing the security flaws fixed.

You can simply go to your WordPress dashboard and click the “Updates” menu from the side panel. There you can easily update your website to the safe, latest WordPress version. Just be sure to back up the website before updating since sometimes things might go wrong.

The next major version of WordPress will be 6.0 and it is set to be released at the end of May.