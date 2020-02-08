WorldStream announces it has expanded its leadership team to include Mark Chandler as Finance Director.

WorldStream announced that Mark Chandler will be responsible for Worldstream’s global financial control operations and financial processes. Prior to joining Worldstream, Mr. Chandler worked as Senior Manager Transaction Advisory Services for EY in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Founded in 2006, Worldstream is a fast-growing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) hosting provider with 15,000 dedicated servers under management and company-owned data centers in the Netherlands.

10 Tbps global backbone

Mark Chandler, the newly appointed Finance Director of Worldstream said,