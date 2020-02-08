WorldStream announces it has expanded its leadership team to include Mark Chandler as Finance Director.
WorldStream announced that Mark Chandler will be responsible for Worldstream’s global financial control operations and financial processes. Prior to joining Worldstream, Mr. Chandler worked as Senior Manager Transaction Advisory Services for EY in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Founded in 2006, Worldstream is a fast-growing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) hosting provider with 15,000 dedicated servers under management and company-owned data centers in the Netherlands.
10 Tbps global backbone
Mark Chandler, the newly appointed Finance Director of Worldstream said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“Finance is a crucial part of an organization anyway, but it becomes even more important when significant company growth is involved. Worldstream has grown into a thriving organization with company-owned data centers, a continuously growing international client base, and an expanding IaaS hosting solutions portfolio. We’ll soon launch Worldstream Elastic Network, a software-defined global network with extensive, flexible IaaS hosting functionality available at the edge of Worldstream’s 10Tbps global backbone. This will attract even more clients, particularly in the SMB market segment, which will have its implications for the finance function and preparing the organization for structured further growth. I’m really looking forward to this key role in the Worldstream management team.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply