IT infrastructure solutions provider, Worldstream announced the launch of a new software-defined product portfolio for the Dutch market with 12 new infrastructure IT solutions. The new solutions are built on the recently launched Worldstream Elastic Network, a new as-a-service service portfolio that has been developed by Worldstream.

12 infrastructural IT solutions as-a-service

The new solutions and the WEN on which the services are developed leverage Worldstream’s global network backbone with a high bandwidth capacity. With the launch, the company focuses on IT companies including managed service providers, cloud service providers, systems integrators, and other IT channel companies. IT solutions that Worldstream is now delivering that can be dynamically connected via the Worldstream Elastic Network:

Bare Metal/Dedicated Servers – Physical servers deployed in data centers where Worldstream’s 10Tbit/s global backbone has its presence. These servers can be delivered as-a-service and combined through WEN with the other infrastructure solutions being offered.

Cluster-as-a-service – Servers deployed in a geographically dispersed infrastructure can work together as a single entity through the cluster-as-a-service offering. Workloads on bare metal can be easily moved to public or private cloud, and vice versa.

Firewall – This virtual firewall helps users protect applications, files, and services. Worldstream’s firewall-as-a-service can be customized to meet unique user needs.

Cloud On-Ramp – To facilitate the establishment of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, this on-ramp provides secure direct access to all public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

Object Storage – For scalable storage of large amounts of unstructured files with desired high throughput, for example also when storage in many different regions is required.

Block Storage – For high-performance storage of large amounts of data, for the purpose of database or transaction applications and I/O intensive workloads.

Colocation – Customer equipment housed in one of Worldstream’s data centers in the Netherlands or internationally can be seamlessly incorporated into hybrid IT environments through this colocation-as-a-service solution.

Anti-DDoS – An innovative DDoS scrubbing solution that protects against the most powerful DDoS attacks, partly due to Worldstream’s global network backbone with massive bandwidth capacity (10 Tbit/s).

Private Cloud – A VMware-based client-specific cloud environment, with firewall and redundant iSCSI SAN all-flash storage included. With multi-datacenter set-ups as an option.

3rd Party Datacenter – For quickly and cost-effectively creating secure direct connections to other data centers in the Netherlands and internationally.

Multi Location – A multi-location data center setup is easily achieved through this solution. Worldstream is able to offer the as-a-service solutions on multiple locations in Europe.

Fiber to the Business – This solution makes it possible to seamlessly connect any business location in the Netherlands and use Worldstream’s infrastructural IT solutions at these locations.

Robin Lim, Director Sales & Marketing at Worldstream said,

“With over 15,000 physical servers installed in our data centers, we are now a major player in the Dutch market. Also, the extensive global proprietary network with 10Tbit/s of bandwidth shows that Worldstream is a player of stature. Worldstream’s tremendous growth over the past few years is the direct result of our ability to capitalize on customer-specific needs while offering them a competitive price/quality ratio for the infrastructural IT solutions we provide. The as-a-service product innovations we are launching today represent a significant new step in facilitating current and future infrastructure customer needs. It closely aligns with the growing market need for ultimate flexibility, cost control and ultra-fast time-to-market for the setup of all kinds of data center services related to cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures.”

