WP Engine announced that the company and its employees are donating $115,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts by matching the sponsor fees from our SUMMIT/2020 customer event. Selected nonprofit organizations providing health, hunger, and safety relief to help those affected by Covid-19 in cities where the company’s offices are located will be given the donation.
SUMMIT/2020
The company also stated that in its fifth year, WP Engine has reimagined SUMMIT/2020 as a digital event, which is taking place on June 10th. SUMMIT/2020 features engaging content and dynamic expert speakers with a mix of live-streamed and on-demand content, including sessions. Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer at WP Engine said,
“We are truly blessed that, in a time of crisis, we are in a position to be living out our core value of Aspiring to Lead. Committed to Give Back. We are honored to have so many incredible Summit sponsors join us in matching our employees’ donations. We will continue to seek ways to positively change the lives of others in partnership with our employees and the communities where we live.”
