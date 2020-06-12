WP Engine announced that the company and its employees are donating $115,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts by matching the sponsor fees from our SUMMIT/2020 customer event. Selected nonprofit organizations providing health, hunger, and safety relief to help those affected by Covid-19 in cities where the company’s offices are located will be given the donation.

SUMMIT/2020

The company also stated that in its fifth year, WP Engine has reimagined SUMMIT/2020 as a digital event, which is taking place on June 10th. SUMMIT/2020 features engaging content and dynamic expert speakers with a mix of live-streamed and on-demand content, including sessions. Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer at WP Engine said,