Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed best workplaces with nearly 300,000 employees in the U.S. tech industry. Answers to more than 60 survey questions had been analyzed to determine the companies selected for 2020.

For the third time

WP Engine, WordPress digital experience platform, has been named a Fortune Best Workplace in Technology for the third time. While eighty-five percent of the evaluation was about employees experiences surrounding trust in their place of work and their ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, the 15 percent of the evaluation was based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders.

WP Engine has launched the company’s social responsibility program named Engine for Good in 2019 to build a safe, inclusive workplace. Open Future (WordPress) focuses on WP Engine’s massive investment in the WordPress community, Open Doors (Diversity and Inclusion) and Open Hearts (Give-Back) are the three pillars of Engine for Good.