The XYZ Registry launched five new domain name endings that will be made available to the public in 2020.

The XYZ Registry has announced it gained the exclusive rights to five new domain name endings. .Quest is the first domain to be announced. This new domain can be used by businesses, organizations, and individuals to mark their website as the leading destination for their audience.

.Quest is the first

The company has acquired .Quest rights last year from Hong Kong company QNet. With these five new domains, XYZ will reach 17 domain extensions. The XYZ has an almost 40% year-over-year growth in registrations across their 12 domain extensions in 2019. Flagship domain .xyz has become very popular. The high utilization of the .xyz TLD is about its integration with all industries and interests.

“2020 marks an exciting new decade of consumer choice and affordable, creative naming options,” says XYZ CEO Daniel Negari.

“XYZ’s mission as a technology company is to inspire and empower everyone to start or expand their great idea with a memorable domain name ending. We are excited to bring five new domain choices to the world this year for individuals, businesses and extraterrestrials to enjoy. Boom!”

he added.