Zayo announced the expansion to its IP Transit capacity across the United States. Zayo completed upgrades to support 100G IP Transit in Phoenix, San Jose, and Denver. These locations join Atlanta, Boston, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Seattle in benefiting from the new ports.

100G ports

The company also stated that they are ramping-up its investment in capacity to support remote working, remote education, telehealth, business-critical applications, and an overall global increase to meet the demand. The company also stated that the trend in demand on networks is expected to continue due to the adoption of 5G, next-generation satellite networks, genomics, telemedicine, and more. Julia Robin, Senior Vice President, Layer 3 Services said,