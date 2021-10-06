Fiber-based communications solutions provider, Zayo announced the final phase of construction on three new fiber routes. The new routes are 100% underground, high-capacity, long haul, dark fiber routes that connect key markets. The new routes cover Atlanta, Georgia to Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah; and Eugene to Reedsport, Oregon.

New routes

The 822-mile Atlanta to Dallas route connects the third largest data center market in North America, Dallas to the Douglas County area, also known as “Data Hill,” which has received over $3 billion in investment since 2015. The route is completely diverse to existing routes and is the shortest and direct route available.

The 532-mile route that connects Denver to Salt Lake City follows I-70 through Colorado and branches off at U.S. Route 191 towards Salt Lake City is the most direct option for these cities currently. The route also completes the final section of the route between New York City and San Francisco.

The 88-mile route extends its existing Eugene metro network through Florence and Reedsport. It provides an opportunity to backhaul data coming into the state through cable landing stations. Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Zayo said,

“These new routes underscore Zayo’s commitment to expanding our network infrastructure to meet our customers’ evolving demands. Additionally, with the increase in cloud adoption and the rise of the Network(ed) Edge, we are creating new endpoints of significance for enterprises, carriers, and smart cities everywhere. As a result of these trends, Zayo will continue to invest and innovate in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity between these endpoints, ensuring our customers have the optimal bandwidth that takes them anywhere they need to be.”

