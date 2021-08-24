Zayo Group, a global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced the planned deployment of thirty-one high capacity, 400G-enabled long haul routes across North America and Western Europe.

40% reduction in power consumption

This deployment enables Zayo higher transmission rates, reduced cost per bit, increased data transfer speeds, and significantly greater bandwidth capacity by delivering multi-terabit capacity across its underlying global network. In addition, up to 800G transmission will be available in select areas.

Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer, said,

“400G is rapidly becoming the prevailing requirement for networks, and Zayo is breaking new ground with its 800G capabilities. This deployment underscores Zayo’s commitment to maintaining the leading edge of communications infrastructure and providing state-of-the-art network solutions critical to our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

This optimized wavelength network provides a direct route for multi-cloud and multi-market connectivity, ideal for content providers, hyperscalers, carriers, and data centers. Furthermore, this deployment is designed to reduce physical space requirements, reduced operation and maintenance costs resulting from a 40% reduction in power consumption.

