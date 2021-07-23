Zayo announced that it will be deploying a new diverse subsea cable route dubbed “Zeus.” The new highly fortified, hybrid, ultra-low-loss (ULL) cable will run parallel but diverse to Zayo’s existing Circe North subsea route. Zeus will directly connect the UK to mainland Europe via Lowestoft, UK, and Zandvoort, Netherlands.

High-quality and essential connections in Europe

This new subsea cable route has a potential capacity of more than 4,000 TeraBytes per second (Tbps). Zeus will enable critical connectivity and next-generation technology within this essential corridor for carriers, hyperscalers, and large enterprises, all dependent on low-latency, low-loss, and high capacity bandwidth connections.

Jesper Aagaard, President of Zayo, Europe said,

“The deployment of the subsea Zeus route demonstrates our commitment to expanding our network footprint in Europe while also providing high-quality, essential connections for customers between key global markets. This investment will support the steep rise in global demand for bandwidth and capacity in data use and transfer across multiple sectors, primarily driven by a shift towards cloud services and the rapidly expanding number of networked devices and connections.”

Zayo uses Hexatronic’s high-fiber-count cable for the project, including high-capacity 192 fiber, 100% double armored cable with increased crush resistance, and ULL fiber technology. The commencement of marine operations is planned to begin in August of 2021. It will be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

