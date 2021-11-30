Zayo Group, a global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced continued investment and expansion of network infrastructure in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington. Driving demand for connectivity is both the region’s position as a top-ranked tech talent market and its technology-focused industries including manufacturing, IT and clean technology.

Rolling out a new product

As part of the expansion, 400G wavelength capacity will be available between Seattle and Spokane by the end of June 2022, adding crucial IT bandwidth to a key route between two major Washington cities.

Zayo is also rolling out a new product offer to new and existing customers in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. The offer, called Shielded Internet Access, includes some of Zayo’s most popular services: Dedicated Internet Access, DDoS Protection and CloudLink, all within a single offer that will be competitively positioned against current market benchmarks.

Dan Stoll, Managing Director, Head of Regional Network Sales at Zayo said,

« The Seattle-Tacoma region continues to grow as a leading U.S. tech market, driving increased demand for reliable connectivity. We are committed to continued investment in the region to support customers’ demand for diverse, high-capacity fiber connectivity. Zayo’s unmatched network combined with the Shielded Internet Access offer provides customers with the bandwidth that takes them anywhere they need to be in the most convenient, cost-effective way possible. »

The Seattle-Tacoma area is the fastest-growing tech market in the nation. The region added more than 48,000 tech jobs from 2016 to 2020, an increase of 35.4%. With over 184,660 tech employees in the region overall, Seattle is the seventh-largest tech market in the U.S. and ranks second for top tech talent markets in 2021.

Offering three levels of protection

The upgrade to 400G along the Seattle to Spokane route is part of an overall upgrade to Zayo’s U.S. in-demand markets and includes the release of custom solutions, bundling internet and security services, and enabling dedicated internet service plus distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection. Zayo’s cloud-based suite of DDoS Mitigation Services provides advanced detection and mitigation technologies.

The mitigation services offer three levels of tailored protection, providing important layers of defense and monitoring on Zayo’s international Tier 1 IP security-enabled network. The unique solutions provide an enterprise-class network for superior performance and a comprehensive security suite, ensuring guaranteed network availability through Zayo’s Internet Access SLA.

