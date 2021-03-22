The increased demand on networks, including the need for capacity, continues to grow as the number of networked devices and connections is anticipated to reach 31 billion globally in 2025. In response, Zayo is upgrading its extensive network and infrastructure assets across North America and Europe to support remote working, remote education, telehealth, business-critical applications and a global increase in public IP traffic. A network upgrade to 100 gigabytes (100G) capacity, now complete, and an increase in the fiber capacity to its existing terrestrial route between Vancouver and Seattle, scheduled for completion by mid-year of 2022.

To support 100G of IP services

The upgraded network in the Vancouver area will enable Zayo to support 100G of Internet Protocol (IP) services, including IP Transit and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services. The upgrade marks a ten-fold increase in the existing cable capacity which allows for higher bandwidth services and competitive pricing, further enriching Vancouver’s position as a growing global tech hub.

Dennis Kyle, SVP of Zayo Networks, Mountain Region, said,

“Our delivery of 100G enabled service capabilities to the Vancouver market and increased capacity for the Vancouver-Seattle technology corridor reflects Zayo’s commitment to building our network based on customer needs. We look forward to collaborating with innovative businesses and organizations in the region, helping them drive transformative changes that disrupt the way we live and work.”

The Vancouver – Seattle route is the primary fiber path between Canada and the U.S. on the West Coast. Zayo’s increased fiber capacity on this route will better support the region’s growing commercial marketplace, meeting demands for higher speed and increasing volume. Additionally, the route will provide key infrastructure for the Vancouver-Seattle technology corridor, an innovation ecosystem that is home to some of the world’s leading technology, research and medical organizations.

See more Network/Internet News