Global communications infrastructure platform, Zayo launches the Edge Network Solutions portfolio to help organizations enhance the user journey from the end user to the cloud, enabling better network performance, security, and reliability. Cloud connectivity solutions, built on Zayo’s network backbone, are enabled through the QOS acquisition of Zayo.

In-office experience to the modern hybrid workforce

Enhance application performance by connecting users and the cloud with a unified security posture and resilient network technology regardless of location or technology. Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS): Collaborate more effectively and optimize productivity with a communication system that integrates voice, chat, meetings, and video into a simple user experience.

Increase security, performance, and responsiveness of enterprise applications regardless of where they are hosted (software as a service ( ), cloud, using zero trust, ephemeral edge deployed onto user devices). Managed Circuit Aggregation: Access a multitude of service options to service locations, from Long-Term Evolution (LTE) to 400G optimized for diversity and cost, all on one bill and one network operations center (NOC).

« Multi-cloud network demand is the basis of Zayo’s Edge Network Solutions. As industries continue to digitally transform, expand hybrid and remote work environments, and adopt emerging technologies, they need an agile and borderless network that fuels around-the-clock operations. Zayo has designed an edge solution to do just that. By connecting the edge to the core to the cloud, we help relieve IT headaches and meet our customers’ business needs now and in the future. »