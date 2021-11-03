Global fiber-based communications solutions provider, Zayo Group Holdings introduced a new product, Shielded Internet Access for the U.S. and Canada. The new service includes the company’s most popular services including Dedicated Internet Access, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, and CloudLink. It is initially available in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Indianapolis, Seattle, and Toronto and will be available in additional locations in 2022.

The new solution, which brings Zayo’s popular services together, allows users to bundle their internet, internet security, and direct connection to the cloud. It also allows users to benefit from the combination of multi-layered DDoS protection and high-performing internet service.

The company is also continuing to invest in expanding its network infrastructure, including in the markets with first access to Zayo’s new product offer. The expanded network in Phoenix includes approximately 100 route miles in the West Valley. Zayo is also deployed 105 miles of new fiber in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with another 60 miles planned next year. Zayo is building 200 route miles of fiber in Pinal County, which spans the development areas connecting Phoenix and Tucson. Dan Stoll, Managing Director of Regional Networks at Zayo said,

“Shielded Internet Access demonstrates Zayo’s commitment to supporting our customers’ demands by delivering streamlined, best-in-class solutions that are easy to implement. Our unmatched global network combined with this new bundle of services provides customers with the secure connectivity that takes them anywhere they need to be in the most convenient, cost-effective way possible.”

